Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $225.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.