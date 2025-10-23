Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.72 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,165,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

