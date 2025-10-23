Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Connors Investor Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

