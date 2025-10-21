Bank of America Corporation $BAC Holdings Increased by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4%

BAC stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

