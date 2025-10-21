Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Boosted by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.2% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.04.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard
In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MA opened at $566.35 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.50%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.