Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $418.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.39 and its 200-day moving average is $413.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.