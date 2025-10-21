Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 3.8% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3%

VGT stock opened at $762.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $771.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $724.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

