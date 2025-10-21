Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in Accenture by 14.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

Accenture Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE ACN opened at $242.31 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.44. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

