Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

