Clune & Associates LTD. Acquires 3,514 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Clune & Associates LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

