MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

MTC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $484.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $488.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

