Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $160.57 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.23. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,814,720.56. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,538,345 shares of company stock worth $65,046,628 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $181.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.26.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

