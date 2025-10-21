304 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Acquired by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

