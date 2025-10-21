apricus wealth LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 35,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $187.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

