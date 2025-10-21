Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $60,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Shares of AMAT opened at $228.13 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

