Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $629,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 18,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

