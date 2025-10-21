Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 71.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Oracle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,769 shares of company stock worth $36,428,967. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $789.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

