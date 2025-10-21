Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.