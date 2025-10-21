Divergent Planning LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.