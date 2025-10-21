WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $447.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

