BKM Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,392 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

BKM Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $281.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.32 and a 200-day moving average of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.