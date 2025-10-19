BKM Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,324,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 397,327 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 360,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $21,983,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Wolfe Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Argus decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

