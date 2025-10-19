Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,028,886,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366,134 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $104.60 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.06.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $6,535,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

