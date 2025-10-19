Comparing Tamboran Resources (TBN) and Its Peers

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – INTL INTGD” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tamboran Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tamboran Resources N/A -$36.90 million -10.17 Tamboran Resources Competitors $81.94 billion $5.78 billion -14.35

Tamboran Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tamboran Resources. Tamboran Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.0% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Tamboran Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tamboran Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamboran Resources N/A -7.31% -6.28% Tamboran Resources Competitors 2.85% 8.69% 3.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tamboran Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamboran Resources 1 1 3 1 2.67 Tamboran Resources Competitors 484 1787 2006 124 2.40

Tamboran Resources presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. As a group, “OIL – INTL INTGD” companies have a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Tamboran Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tamboran Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Tamboran Resources has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamboran Resources’ competitors have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tamboran Resources competitors beat Tamboran Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin. Tamboran Resources Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

