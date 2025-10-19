Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.