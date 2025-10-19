TrueMark Investments LLC Sells 496 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

TrueMark Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in ASML by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,029.27 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00. The company has a market cap of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $864.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $774.02.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

