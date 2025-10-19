TrueMark Investments LLC Increases Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,121 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 241,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 343,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 15.99%.The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

