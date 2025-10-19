Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Bought by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

VXUS stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

