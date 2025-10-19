Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for approximately 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $346.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.26 and its 200-day moving average is $361.20.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

