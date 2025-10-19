Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after buying an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after buying an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $300.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $308.29.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

