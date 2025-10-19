Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,850 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,185,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.44 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

