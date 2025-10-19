BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $665,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of HSBC by 425.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,265,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,780 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in HSBC by 729.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,280,000 after buying an additional 341,187 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $17,430,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HSBC by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,155,000 after buying an additional 164,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HSBC by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,002,000 after buying an additional 91,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research cut HSBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE HSBC opened at $65.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.