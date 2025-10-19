BKM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

BKM Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

