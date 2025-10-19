Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,906 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 130,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $31.61 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

