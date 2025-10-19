JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 5.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 1.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $51,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

