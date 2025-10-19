Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $282.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays set a $267.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.91.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

