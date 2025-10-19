Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 350.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

Incyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $92.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $251,785.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 102,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,074.84. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,261 shares of company stock worth $298,482 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.