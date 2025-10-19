Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

