Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 191,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 55,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

IEI opened at $120.18 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

