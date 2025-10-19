DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $7,200,000. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the period. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $29,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.91.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DASH opened at $263.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.85. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.26 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $11,221,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,157.70. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 993,105 shares of company stock valued at $248,566,566. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.