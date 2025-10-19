Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,249,614. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

