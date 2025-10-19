Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,421 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 252.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 342,597 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 605,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,957,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. BNP Paribas raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.94.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $143.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.47. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $162.68.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,622,904 shares of company stock valued at $887,794,521. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

