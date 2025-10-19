Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $232,864,000. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 441,050 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 60.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,120,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,223 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,313,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after buying an additional 129,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,746,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%.The company had revenue of $218.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.86%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

