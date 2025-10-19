SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,886,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 535.6% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.20 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

