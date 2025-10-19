iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT Shares Acquired by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,740,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 42,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

