iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 45,423 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.