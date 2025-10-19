TrueMark Investments LLC Reduces Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

TrueMark Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises 1.1% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

