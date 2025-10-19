Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co trimmed its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 2,646.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roblox by 124.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roblox to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $79.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.22.

Roblox Stock Down 1.2%

RBLX opened at $132.81 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,808,756.48. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,876 shares of company stock valued at $47,485,929. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

