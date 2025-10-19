Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 29,641 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 441,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,805,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 140.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:DIVO opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

