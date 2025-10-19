Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,510 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DexCom from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.60 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock worth $564,733. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

